Police in Harare are investigating a road traffic accident which occurred on 31/08/24 along Harare-Bulawayo Road in which a pedestrian was injured after being hit by a Toyota Hiace kombi, registration number, ABZ 2624.

The driver ferried the victim to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment and disappeared before reporting the accident.

Apparently, cases of hit and run have been worrying the authorities for long.

In some instances, the drivers just flee from the scene without stopping or rendering assistance.

Zwnews