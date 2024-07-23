A Harare kombi crew that abducted a police officer by shoving him into their vehicle and speeding away have been arrested. The confrontation, which was recorded and widely shared on social media, has generated significant public interest and mixed reactions.

The altercation occurred between two police officers and the kombi crew. Video footage shows individuals affiliated with Zudac attempting to push one of the officers into their vehicle. Amid the struggle, one of the kombi operators succeeded in forcing the officer into the car and driving off at high speed.The video rapidly circulated on various social media platforms, eliciting a range of responses from support to criticism. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) swiftly commenced an investigation and a manhunt for the involved parties, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the law.