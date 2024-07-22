The Kombi crew who was captured on camera forcing a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer into their vehicle and driving off during a heated argument have been arrested.

The video capturing the incident went viral recently, and the culprits have been nabbed.

There was a heated debate over something, and the Kombi crew could be heard forcing the police officer to get into the vehicle.

The Kombi crew then forcibly pushed the police officer into their vehicle and drove off to a yet to be established destination.

Zwnews