Police in the Mid­lands Province are investigating a case of murder after a kombi conductor was fatally stabbed with a broken beer bottle following a dispute over fare payment with passengers on Wednesday.

According to reports there was a misunderstanding between the passengers and the conductor which later turned violent resulting in his death.

In a related matter, police in Harare arrested Denford Muchatuki Chimano (29) and Gerald Duwaduwa (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 21/10/25 at a house in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza.

The suspects took turns to attack the victim, Desmond Ushe (39) with fists before stabbing him with an okapi knife on the knee, after accusing him of having an affair with Denford Chimano’s girlfriend.

The victim died upon admission at Chitungwiza General Hospital.

The authorities are on record calling on members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and resolve differences amicably.