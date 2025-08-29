A kombi which was carrying a tombstone and bricks has reportedly killed five people after being involved in an accident along Harare-Murewa highway.

Budiriro South Member of Parliament Darlington Chigumbu witnessed the sad development.

Posting on his X handle, the MP wrote:

Today, on my way from Murewa, I witnessed a road accident that broke my heart.

​A private kombi carrying people, bricks, and tombstones overturned, and five people were killed on the spot.

My heart was shattered when I saw two small children lying there, lifeless.

​I want to urge my fellow citizens to continue being safe and responsible on the road.

​Journalists who are interested in this story can DM me for the contact information of a police officer who can provide the official details.

​There was a dead owl at the accident scene, and some people had already developed some conspiracy theories, saying it had come from one of the passengers’ bag.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is yet to confirm the development.

Zwnews