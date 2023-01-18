ROGUE bouncers, Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kumunda’s bail application was struck off the roll by a High Court judge yesterday.

The two, who are facing attempted murder charges, had approached the High Court seeking their freedom after Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje denied them bail.

Sanyangore, 32, and Kumunda, 36, have been in custody since December 30.

They made the application before Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, who struck the matter off the roll after their lawyer was in a no show.

The State submitted that there was no communication from the lawyer before pushing for the matter to be struck off the roll.

This means the notorious bouncers have to launch a fresh bail application.

The pair was arrested following a public outcry after a video of them assaulting patrons and swinging a knife that reportedly stabbed another bouncer’s hands at Pabloz Night Club in Borrowdale last December went viral on social media.

After the Pabloz attack, several music promoters, night club owners and revellers complained about the pair’s conduct.

In another video clip, Sanyangore splashes a patron with beer in the face before slapping him hard unprovoked at Mashwede in Glen View.

The two are also facing a number of assault and public violence conduct cases which they caused at most entertainment events where they force manned entrances and collected gate charges.

It is claimed that they pocketed the money and boasted that they were untouchable.

The duo is expected to appear in court on January 31, for routine remand.

hmetro