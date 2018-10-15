PICTURES: Cde Shiri of Zanu PF Dies in horror road accident…Gweru

Zanu PF boss Shiri killed in road accident

A top Zanu PF member, Midlands provincial vice chairperson Godwin Shiri was involved in a fatal car crash later during the day on Monday.

Sources say cde Shiri died in an accident on the spot around 6pm just after the Gweru flyover along Bulawayo Road near Dabuka Marshalling Yards.

Details regarding the fatal accident are still sketchy, but a picture of the accident is now viral, with condolences messages pouring in on various social media platforms.

Shiri hailed from Mberengwa constituency.

A top ED Mnangagwa ally, Shiri fell by the wayside in October 2017 when he was suspended from the party by former Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere who accused him and other Lacoste members of fanning factionalism, disrespecting the party leadership and abusing social media.

Details follow

zwnews