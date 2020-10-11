OPPOSITION MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe who for weeks has been locked out of party headquarters, Harvest House, which also known as Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, has suspended party Harare provincial youth chairperson Paul Gorekore with immediate effect.

Gorekore, together with a group of party youths, recently took control of the party head office calling upon party leaders, Khupe and MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, to sit down and dialogue in an effort to stop the continued disintegration of the party.

However, Saturday Khupe wrote a letter to Gorekore, a former Harare councillor, suspending him from the MDC-T

“This suspension is designed to allow for investigation by the party into your conduct,” Khupe wrote.

“Should the investigations prove misconduct on your part in terms of the party constitution, disciplinary procedures in terms of Annexure C of the party constitution will be invoked.

“You are further directed to vacate Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House together with the youths you brought in on receipt of this communication.

“Also note that during your suspension pending investigations you are, barred from accessing the national party offices at MRT House, barred from accessing Harare provincial party offices at MRT House, advised to stop carrying out any party business associated with your position and membership in the party and advised to cooperate with the office of the Arbiter General.”

Gorekore, according to Khupe, breached the MDC-T’s constitution when he on Sunday 27 September led a group of opposition youths from Harare province to forcibly take control of the iconic building.

“On Monday 28th September 2020 at or around l000hrs, you addressed an unauthorised press conference on matters concerning the party,” Khupe further accused Gorekore.

“On the same Monday 28th September 2020, you disobeyed instruction from the national chairperson to desist from the conduct you were taking.

“On Wednesday the 30th September in the afternoon again you made another unauthorised press statement on matters concerning the party

Khupe added; “From Monday 27th September 2020 your actions have disrupted normal party office activities at the national party headquarters, which has effectively disrupted party national programmes.”

-Byo24

