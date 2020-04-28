MDC-T secretary-general Nixon Nyikadzino says Thokozani Khupe has fired herself from the party by going back to the 2014 structures and adhering to the Supreme Court ruling which declared her the legitimate acting president of MDC.

Nyikadzino said “By accepting the court ruling and paying allegiance to its contents and instructions my former president has exited the party voluntarily. We wish her well in her future endeavours though with a heavy heart,” he said.

“You can never be President of 2 or 3 or 4 different political parties at one point.”

Nyikadzino said he would now assume the position of acting president as prescribed by the party’s constitution.

“I am now the acting president of the MDC-T which contested 2018 elections with Dr Thokozani Khupe as the presidential candidate.

“Since I am the senior member of the remaining leadership, however, if there are any that would seek to claim seniority over me they should step forward so that we find a viable solution to both the party’s leadership and Zimbabwe’s crisis.

“If there is none then I with immediate take the reins of the party and begin rebuilding of the party as prescribed by our constitution.

Khupe’s mobile number was not reachable when sought for comment of over this new development.