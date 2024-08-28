Former Zimbabwean international footballer and Yadah Football Club superstar Khama Billiat has announced his return to international football and he is now available for selection.

Billiat announced his comeback via his social media handles.

The 34-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star quit the Warriors under unclear circumstances in November 2021.

“Every time I step on the turf, I am motivated to do my best for my team and the thousands who love this sport.

“I feel I still have something to give to Zimbabwean football, locally and internationally.

“I have been reflecting deeply, and I am convinced there is one chapter which remains unfinished – between Khama Billiat and the Zimbabwe national football team.

“I have RECONSIDERED my decision to retire and would love to REPRESENT my country one more time. I will continue to work hard on the field and hopefully help the nation in a positive way

I love my country and stand ready to serve if afforded a chance.”