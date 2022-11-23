KFC Branch in Avondale, Harare

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) chain owner John Y. Brown Jr., has died.

He passed away at the age of 88.

The former Democratic governor reportedly died due to a series of health problems that stemmed from COVID-19 complications which began this summer.

According to Lexington Herald Leader, John Y. Brown was reportedly in the ICU in Lexington for three weeks before his passing.

His family has since released a statement confirming his death.

Speaking on their father’s death, his children revealed that he was so full of life.

“Every day was an exciting adventure for (Brown). He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people.

“He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts,” they wrote.

“We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, ‘I have never been so happy,” reads part of the statement.

John Y. Brown who is popularly known for building Kentucky Fried Chicken into a worldwide fast-food power was born in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1933.

As one of Encyclopedia Britannica’s top salesmen, he managed to pay his way through college and law school at the University of Kentucky.

After he completed his education, John Y. Brown served in the US Army Reserve.

He then later on went to co-purchase KFC from Harland Sanders for $2 million in 1964.

However, in 1971, John Y. Brown went on to sale KFC to Heublein Corp in a $275 million stock swap.

For his KFC shares, he received nearly $21 million in Heublein stock.

Agencies