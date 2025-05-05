President Mnangagwa’s speech at the commissioning of Kwekwe Grain Silos highlighted several key points:

-Food Security and Modernization: The President emphasized Zimbabwe’s progress toward food security and becoming an upper-middle-income economy, thanks to investments made under the Second Republic.

The new grain silos, equipped with Artificial Intelligence, mark a significant milestone in modernizing national food systems.

Agricultural Transformation:

The 56,000-tonne facility is part of a broader strategy to increase grain storage capacity to 1.5 million tonnes, up from 750,000 tonnes.

This expansion aims to cushion the country against droughts, stabilize food prices, and reduce post-harvest losses.

Climate Change Mitigation:

President Mnangagwa noted that climate change poses significant threats to agriculture, including reduced crop yields, droughts, and floods.

To mitigate this, the government is establishing 14 additional silo depots across rural provinces.

Technological Advancements: The Kwekwe silos feature cutting-edge technologies, such as:

Modernized in-built dryers:

enabling year-round harvesting and reducing dependence on natural drying.

enabling year-round harvesting and reducing dependence on natural drying. Automated ventilation systems: ensuring grain quality and reducing storage losses.

-Digital traceable record systems: promoting transparency and accountability.

AI-enabled climate control system: enhancing grain integrity and energy efficiency

-Economic Benefits:

The President highlighted the potential economic benefits of the silos, including job creation, increased productivity, and reduced transportation costs for farmers.

-Challenges and Opportunities: President Mnangagwa challenged farmers to increase production and productivity, while also promoting traditional knowledge systems and knowledge sharing.

He emphasized the importance of unity at the community level and the government’s role in safeguarding food security and a stable agriculture sector.

– Future Plans: The government plans to capacitate the Grain Marketing Board with grain carrying vehicles and support Institutions of Higher Learning to innovate around on-farm grain storage solutions.

Zwnews