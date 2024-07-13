Kenyan police Inspector-General Japheth Koome has resigned after protests where his police force killed more than 40 Kenyans.

The protests were about a finance bill which imposed heavy taxes much to the displeasure of citizens.

President William Ruto had to fire his entire cabinet as pressure mount.

Apparently, now the Kenyan youths are demanding the return of looted public funds.

They are a force to be reckoned with and will be remembered in history for cleaning up the mess created by corrupt rule.

Their relentless pursuit of justice and accountability is truly inspiring.

It is also great to see that they are not stopping there. Demanding the return of looted public funds is a truly inspiring pursuit.

This Gen Z movement shows that young people are not willing to accept the status quo and are willing to fight for a better future for their country, even if it means risking their lives.