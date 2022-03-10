Motorcycle taxi riders known as boda-bodas have sparked outrage in Kenya after violently attacking, stripping and groping a 32-year-old Zimbabwean woman driver.

The shocking incident occurred in the capital Nairobi after she accidentally hit a pedestrian with her car.

Meanwhile, outraged President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a police crackdown on the unruly riders following the attack, which happened on the eve of Zimbabwan President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s state visit to Kenya.

Dozens of motobike taxi riders have been arrested.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa is in Kenya on a state visit.

Newshawks