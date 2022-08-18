Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa believes the just ended Kenyan elections is an eye opener, with lessons to be drawn from.

Kenya held its harmonised polls on the 9th of August 2022, and vice President William Ruto controversially won the presidential race, with his main rival Raila Odinga disputing the outcome.

Meanwhile, according to Chamisa there are a lot of lessons to be drawn.

“Key lessons from Kenya -Elections are public processes & to be transparent to all.

-A results public portal key

-Elections are ideas, policies not violence & bloodshed.

-Vigilance & Polling agents everywhere a must.

-The integrity & independence of the Electoral body is vital,” says Chamisa.

Chamisa controversially lost to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in 2018, and challenged the results in court but lost the case.

His let down was he did not field polling agents at some polling stations especially in rural areas which gave room for rigging, according to analysts.

Zwnews