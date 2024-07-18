The acting Inspector General of the Kenyan Police Douglas Kanja has announced a ban on demonstrations within the Central Business District (CBD) of Nairobi till further notice.

The latest move is seen as an attempt to save an embattled President

Williams Ruto amid rising calls for him to resign.

The country has been dogged by initially peaceful rallies sparked by now-abandoned tax hikes Bill, which degenerated into violence that has left property damaged and scores of people dead, according to a state-funded rights group.

President Ruto fought to calm down the situation, refusing to sign the proposed finance bill containing the tax increases, dismissing his cabinet, and promising government cuts.

Meanwhile, speaking in a television interview recently, Ruto said he would be fired from job through an election.

He urged those demanding his resignation to wait until 2027 general election and express themselves via the ballot.