Kenny Mhlophe bounces back as Highlanders chairperson

Kenneth Mhlophe has bounced back as Highlanders chairman after winning a four-way battle during the Bulawayo-based club’s elections that were held at the team’s offices yesterday.

Mhlophe beat Johnfat Sibanda, who was the incumbent, and Mgcini Mafu.

The new chairman held the post before Sibanda replaced him at the previous poll three years ago.

In the Executive Secretary elections, incumbent Morgen Dube retained his post after receiving more votes against Nsikelelo Moyo and Reaburn Nkosana.

Kindman Ndlovu was elected as the new committee member, beating Bhekumuzi Sibanda.

Soccer24