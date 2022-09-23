Dear Editor

When he came to power a couple of years ago, Zimbabwe President His Excellency Comrade Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa called upon the entire citizenry to work towards the achievement of Vision 2030.

While to naysayers and other critics, this looked mere politicking and fictional, Kenny Building Construction- a wholly indigenous owned Zimbabwean construction company believes that the dream of achieving an upper middle class economy by 2030 is an achievable feat.

As they say, Rome was not built in a single day and step-by-step, brick-upon-brick, we will certainly achieve the Zimbabwe we all want.

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, so goes the now popular adage.

As Kenny Building Construction we also advocate for home-grown solutions to Zimbabwe’s problems.

We therefore call upon Zimbabwean transport service providers who have trucks of any sizes to contact +263779840332 in the pursuit of collaborating with Kenny Building Construction as we work towards building stronger communities together.

We are headquartered in Redcliff town, Midlands Province and contactable on the above availed numbers.

Let’s work together in complementing the Second Republic’s Vision 2030.

Once more, many thanks Editor for publishing our letter.

K. Nzungu (Managing Director, Kenny Building Construction)