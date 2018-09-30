Kembo Mohadi girlfriend hit with $1.5 million adultery lawsuit as VP wife breathes fire

Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s mistress Juliet Mutavhatsindi has been hit with a $1,5 million adultery lawsuit by his estranged wife, Tambudzani.

In the suit filed on Wednesday at the High Court, Tambudzani – who is in the middle of a divorce with Mohadi – says she has lost her husband’s companionship, for which she blames Mutavhatsindi.

“The marriage still subsists. Since July 2017, the defendant unlawfully and intentionally committed adultery with the plaintiff’s (Tambudzani) husband Kembo Campbell Dugish Mohadi and inflicted contumelia on the plaintiff, alienated Kembo Campbell Dugish Mohadi’s affection for the plaintiff, caused plaintiff’s loss of Kembo Campbell Dugish Mohadi’s companionship, comfort and services,” she says in her damages claim, first reported by The Daily News.

“As a consequence of the defendant’s conduct, the plaintiff has suffered damages in the sum of $1,5 million made up as follows: contumelia inflicted on the plaintiff by the defendant – $250,000 and alienation of affection, loss of comfort, society and services of Kembo Campbell Dugish Mohadi – $1,250,000.”

Mohadi and Mutavhatsindi are believed to have moved in together since last year. She now appears at Mohadi’s side at official events, and is introduced as “Mrs Mohadi”.

agencies