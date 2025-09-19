The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it would like to remind dog owners to keep their dogs on leash and ensure that dogs do not roam on the streets unsupervised in accordance with the country’s laws, especially the Harare Dog Licensing and Control By Law of 1993, enacted under Statutory Instrument 19 of 1993.

Posting on its X handle the law enforcement agency said owners should prioritize the safety of others.

“The ZRP is now engaging SPCA and local authorities for an operation targeting stray dogs and owners who allow their dogs to roam on the streets and in the process attack members of the public.

“Reference is made to a video which has gone viral on social media platforms in which a man is heard requesting authority to apprehend drug lords.

“The ZRP implores the public with information regarding drug and substance abuse to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station for the law to take its course.

“The Police warns the public against taking the law into their own hands,” said the police.