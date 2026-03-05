Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze has urged patience and composure after the club’s poor run of results continued with another defeat in the Betway Premiership.

Amakhosi have now suffered four consecutive losses across competitions, including league defeats to Stellenbosch FC, Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay United, as well as a Nedbank Cup exit to Stellenbosch.

Speaking after Chiefs’ 1–0 loss to Richards Bay United at the Mhlathuze Sports Complex on Tuesday night, Kaze acknowledged the team is going through a difficult period but stressed that panic would only worsen the situation.

“We need to keep our heads clear, stay calm and continue working hard to return to better results,” Kaze said.

“It’s a tough moment for the team, but these situations happen in football. The important thing is to remain calm and look for solutions. If we panic, things can quickly become worse.”

The coach also dismissed suggestions that the venue played a role in the defeat, insisting Chiefs simply did not perform well enough on the night.

“You have to play both home and away matches, so that cannot be used as an excuse for our performance. Offensively and defensively, we were not good enough.”

Kaze added that the team was forced into late defensive changes after Inacio Miguel suffered an injury during the warm-up, while Zitha Kwinika was unavailable due to suspension, which disrupted their plans.

“Losing Inacio before the match and missing Zitha meant we had to change the entire defence. It was not ideal and it affected us, but we have to keep working hard and find solutions.”

With their recent setbacks, Chiefs’ chances of winning silverware this season appear slim. The Soweto giants have already been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup, while their hopes of challenging for the Betway Premiership title have faded.

The league race now looks increasingly like a battle between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.