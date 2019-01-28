Kasukuwere’s brother arrested for saying “ED used soldiers to take power”

FORMER Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson and a key member of the infamous G40 cabal, Itai Dickson Mafios, spent the weekend in prison after he was remanded in custody last week on charges of inciting people in Bindura to join in the violent protests that rocked the country early this month.

Mafios (52) appeared before Bindura provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guuriro on Thursday last week facing charges of incitement to cause public violence.

Mrs Muchuchuti-Guuriro remanded him in custody to today for trial.

Public prosecutor Mr Clement Kuwanda told the court that on January 15 at around 4pm, Mafios went to Chiwaridzo Shopping Centre in Bindura driving a silver-grey Toyota Prado.

He allegedly approached people who were sitting on a shop veranda drinking beer and urged them to join the violent protests.

“You are seated and not doing what others are doing in Harare of burning things, why? Go ahead with the shutdown, Mnangagwa took the Presidency by force using soldiers,” he is alleged to have said.

THEHERALD