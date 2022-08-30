Former Zimbabwean cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has saluted Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for working hard to uplift the lives of ordinary citizens.

Kasukuwere says Hichilema’s economic stance will be a game changer in turning around the lives of ordinary Zambians.

“Game changer. Communities will never be the same again. More mining training centres and programs set up to upscale local people. Well done Mr President.”

Apparently, Hichilema says:

“Mining licences should be given to the local people and we’ll work with them and investors to exploit our God given natural resources.”

Since his coming on board, Zambia has scored a number of milestones from rule of law to the economic turn around.

The Zambian kwacha is one of the most performing currencies in the world.

