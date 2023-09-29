Disqualified presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere says the situation in Zimbabwe should not be left to continue, adding that he will not rest until order is restored.

“The situation in our country is disturbing and no one in their right mind would want this. We are not resting on our laurels,” he says.

Responding to a call for him to take action, Kasukuwere said:

“I hear you, trust the process. It will not be in vain.”

While many read the Southern African Development Community SADC Troika meeting Communique with a view that it was soft on Zimbabwe following disputed polls, Kasukuwere says it is loaded.

Meanwhile, renowned political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya also shared same sentiments:

“Good morning Varakashi and all propagandists. Read these excerpts from SADC Troika meeting relative Zimbabwe slowly. You won’t succeed in your treacherous and bullying tactics after organizing an electoral heist, sham.”

Zwnews