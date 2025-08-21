File image

Exiled former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has pledged to help Chizeza Secondary School in Mt Darwin, his home town.

Kasukuwere pledge while reacting to a X handle post by renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who posted a video of the school and how it needs help.

“This school could have escaped my attention.

“Anyway, will mobilise resources and assist these children. Thank you for bringing it up. Siyabonga,” said Kasukuwere.

Chin’ono had posted the following message:

Ladies and gentlemen, this is a class in session at Chizeza Secondary in Mt Darwin, Zimbabwe.

It pains me to see this while billions are being looted by Mnangagwa’s cartels.

How do you explain to any rational person that secondary schools in Zimbabwe look like this in 2025 when cabinet ministers have at least four cars each and facilitate the looting of our taxes daily?

It is heartbreaking and sad, but this is today’s Zimbabwe after 45 years of political independence!

I hope as Zimbabweans we can put our hands together to help this school and others, because this will never feature on Mnangagwa’s to-do list.

Our children deserve better than collapsing classrooms while the ruling elite gorge themselves on public funds.

Zwnews