Exiled Generation 40 leader and former ZANU PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has promised to return to Zimbabwe soon.

He made the promise while responding to a call by one of his X followers who asked him to come back to Zimbabwe and rescue the country.

Apparently, Kasukuwere echoed Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s warning to corrupt individuals (zviganandas) saying they should stop it or risk being maimed.

Kasukuwere is one of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s sworn enemies dating back from the late former President Robert Mugabe’s reign.

He tried to contest him in the 2023 presidential election, but the courts blocked him reportedly on Mnangagwa’s directive.

Zwnews