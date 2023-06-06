Renowned political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says the entry of ex minister Saviour Kasukuwere into the presidential race is nothing to write home, suggesting that he is a ZANU PF project.

Ruhanya says the only opposition is Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa, and not Kasukuwere.

“Two ZANU PF candidates and one opposition CCC candidate on 23 August 2023. The choice is yours fellow citizens,” says Dr Ruhanya.

He even questions if Kasukuwere will make it to the nomination court.

“Will Saviour Kasukuwere make it to nomination court on 21 June 2023 under this ZANU PF regime? Lets see the game plan of this authoritarian, securocratic regime,” he adds.

On the other hand, ZANU PF Patriots say Kasukuwere is a waste of time.

Zwnews