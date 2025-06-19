Former ZANU PF national political commissar and cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has bemoaned rampant in the country and cruelty.

Kasukuwere’s sentiments comes at the time his right hand man, Walter Mzembi is in custody facing criminal charges.

Mzembi was arrested nearly two weeks ago after he returned from self imposed exile in Zambia.

He was accused of skipping court appearance after being arrested for criminal abuse of office.

“Double C. Corrupt and Cruel . In both instances it’s to the maximum!

“Sleeping fully aware that we have a thief around !!! Muchiziva kuti uyu ANOBA..

“As Mtukudzi would say! Uchiziva kuti unahwo hutachiona,” Kasukuwere posted on his X handle.

Zwnews