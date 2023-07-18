Today the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe will sit at 9:30 to hear presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s appeal against a High Court ruling.

The High Court recently ruled that Kasukuwere should not be on the ballot papers as presidential candidate, citing breach of the law in that he had not been in the country for the past 18 months.

The case was brought to the High Court by ZANU PF member Lovedale Mangwana seeking it to bar Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere appealed against the ruling at the Supreme Court.

Yesterday the High Court heard the application for execution of judgment pending appeal against Kasukuwere after Mangwana approached it for the second time.

The Applicant is set to file answering affidavit & heads of argument on the 20th & Kasukuwere’s legal team will file theirs on the 21st of July

The two parties shall argue on Monday the 24th July.

Zwnews