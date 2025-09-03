Former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and Generation 40 leader has accused former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa of betraying Walter Mzembi.

Mzembi was arrested sometime this year after returning from exiled since the 2017 coup that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe.

Apparently, while still in exile, Mliswa visited the G40 leaders in South Africa after reportedly being sent by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to trick them to come back to Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Kasukuwere has confirmed the long believed notion that Mliswa was responsible for Mzembi’s return.

“This is good enough that you betrayed Walter,” said Kasukuwere.

In response, Mliswa said he has been advocating for everyone exiled to return home, but denied allegations that he betrayed Mzembi.

“Instead, they should admit how Mzembi was pushed back here due to fear of Kasukuwere as he no longer felt safe. He crafted his own idea, approached me to facilitate engagements with the relevant powers. Which I did. What part of those actions constitutes enticing him back?

“I have always advocated for the return of everyone in exile. For both times involving Mzembi and Kasukuwere in 2018 when approached I simply spoke with the powers that be and facilitated engagements between the parties. Whatever else they agreed or didn’t I was never part of!

“Accusations of betrayal are outright fabrications by individuals like Ali Naka who are mere marionettes in this charade. Mzembi is not a victim of anything I did but of that which compelled him to flee from SA. Whatever agreements they spoke about back here I was never part of.

“Any serious journalist should investigate those angles instead of peddling cheap lies making a spy of me. I have never worked with CIO. Unless we cultivate a critical mindset we will be perpetually ensnared by manufactured narratives by people with ulterior agendas,” he said.

However, Kasukuwere hit back, urging Mliswa to come.

“Fearing for what? You know what you did and you have run away from him now. Kwana Temba,” he said.