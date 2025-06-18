The Auditor General says it has noted that the Council was operating beer halls without cash registers/ tills and cash was being utilised to buy beer before it was receipted and banked.

In its latest report, the AG’s office said the local authority admitted that cash from sales was being used before banking it.

The Karoi Town Council indicated that purchases were now done by the procurement management unit through requisitions.

It was also revealed that council was not billing ratepayers for stands sold between 2008 and 2010. Governance experts say significant progress had been made by KTC to rectify the findings by the AG.

In response, KTC public accounts committee said the properties sold between 2008 and 2010 were identified and have been incorporated in the billing system.

It is also noted that council had also procured the LAD’s software to account for stand sales and the same information can now be accessed by the Treasury department.

The Auditor-General noted that the Council did not revalue its property plant and equipment to reflect the current value of assets to comply with IPSAS 17.

The Committee found out that KTC had not done any revaluation exercise of its property and plant equipment observed by the Auditor General.

However, the Council has been working on ERP networking and clearance of audit backlogs to facilitate the gaps in the excellent implementation of the IPSAS matrix.

The Town Council submitted before the Committee that the revaluation exercise will be done during the 2025 financial year.

