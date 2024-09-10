Image- InfoZimZw

In a case of human-wildlife conflict, Fortune Kondo, a Kariba woman was trampled to death by an elephant on her way home yesterday.

The incident comes barely a fortnight after another Kariba resident was attacked by an elephant.

In the pictures the members of the community could be seen in distress.

Meanwhile, the past decade has seen Zimbabwean communities residing close to national parks bearing the brunt of human wildlife conflict.

Dozens of villagers and communal farmers have lost livestock and crops. In addition to climate change, human-related practices have also caused conflicts.

One of the main causes of human wildlife conflict is the human population growth, agricultural expansion, infrastructure development, climate change and other drivers of habitat loss.

Apparently, the rise in cases of human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe is stoking debate on the need for compensation to survivors and families of those killed by wild animals.

