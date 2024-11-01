The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has warned of planned power outages in the Harare region.

The power utility through its subsidiary, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company says the outages are to facilitate maintenance works.

Apparently, latest water levels at Kariba has fallen drastically.

According to the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) the water usable for power generation is down to 4.46% from 8% in September.

ZRA has already forced both Zimbabwe and Zambia to reduce the water they use for power generation.

This has caused long power cuts in both countries.

