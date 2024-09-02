The Zambezi River Water Authority releases graphic showing that water for power generation at Kariba Dam is almost depleted.

Apparently, Zambia’s power utility ZESCO has warned that it will shut down its power station at Kariba on September 14.

Zimbabwe currently drawing 215MW from Kariba.

The 280 kilometre long, man-made Lake Kariba is part of the Kariba Dam, which was built between 1955 and 1959 in the Zambezi river basin between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The dam provides hydroelectric power to the Kariba north power station on the Zambian side and Kariba south power station on the Zimbabwean side.

These provide most of the electricity for the two nations.

Due to low water inflows, the dam’s water level has been dropping causing loadshedding in the two countries.

Zwnews