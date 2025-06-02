Comedian and musician Fred Manjalima aka Kapfupi has failed to collect the Toyota Aqua vehicle and the $3,000 cash gift from Wicknell Chivayo after showing up in a drunken state.

A person identified as Madzibaba Chipanga who was tasked to hand over the vehicle send a message to Chivayo saying he would not give Kapfupi the car keys in that state.

He expressed concern, suggesting that Kapfupi may be struggling with alcohol addiction.

According to Chipanga, a previous vehicle gifted to Kapfupi by Chivhayo was also involved in an accident while he was allegedly driving under the influence.