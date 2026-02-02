Kaizer Chiefs registered a second successive victory in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages after edging ZESCO United 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Soweto side made three changes from the team that defeated Marumo Gallants in midweek, with Dillan Solomons, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Flavio Da Silva returning to the starting line-up.

Chiefs began on the front foot and quickly took control of possession. Their bright start paid off in the 13th minute when Da Silva and Mfundo Vilakazi combined neatly to release Glody Lilepo, who steadied himself before firing into the far corner to give the hosts an early lead. It was Lilepo’s second goal in the space of a week.

ZESCO threatened to respond against the run of play midway through the first half, but the South African football giants’ goalkeeper Brandon Petersen produced two crucial saves. He tipped a powerful header over the crossbar before denying Kabaso Chongo from close range to preserve Chiefs’ advantage.

The home side continued to dictate proceedings but missed a chance to extend the lead before the interval when Lilepo broke clear down the right and pulled the ball back for Da Silva, whose first-time effort sailed over the bar.

ZESCO showed greater urgency after the restart and enjoyed more attacking moments, although Chiefs still controlled much of the possession. The technical team introduced fresh legs just before the hour mark, with Thulani Mabaso and Mduduzi Shabalala entering the fray.

The visitors pushed hard in the closing stages and nearly found an equaliser when Leonard Mulenga unleashed a volley from distance, only for Petersen to produce another impressive save.

Chiefs almost sealed the contest late on, but Lebohang Maboe struck the crossbar with a first-time effort from the edge of the area. Nevertheless, the single goal proved sufficient as the hosts saw out the match comfortably.

The result hands Chiefs back-to-back wins in the group and strengthens their position in the race for a place in the knockout rounds.

Starting line-up

Kaizer Chiefs: Petersen, McCarthy, Miguel, Kwinika, Solomons, Ndlovu, Maboe, Vilakazi, Mmodi, Lilepo, Da Silva

Substitutes: Bvuma, Msimango, Mako, Monyane, Mabaso, Sirino, Shabalala, Duba, Velebayi