Following a series of Covid19 tests held at South African footballing powerhouse Kaizer Chiefs last Friday ahead of the anticipated return to non-contact training, two players tested positive for the virus and will now undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine, said the club in a statement.

The club did not, however, reveal the identity of the infected duo and also pledged to provide the affected players with all the necessary support during the difficult period.

“At the time of doing these tests‚ players and officials were screened and monitored by healthcare workers and team doctors. None of the people tested showed any signs or symptoms of Covid-19,” partly reads the statement culled on the club’s official site.

“Kaizer Chiefs’ medical team and management are working around the clock to provide the necessary support to the affected individuals and ensure they follow the guidelines. All the players and officials were given different timeslots and did not come into contact with each other,” the club said.

Chiefs also revealed that the two players will be retested after the expiry of the stipulated two-week period in self isolation. According to the club, the two will only re-join their fellow teammates in the event that they recover from the pandemic.

The latest announcement by Amakhosi brings to four, the cumulative number of players who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the South African premiership.

The other two include Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic’s Given Mashikinya. On the other hand, Stellenbosch FC also reported that three of their staffers also tested positive for coronavirus.

agencies

Additional Reporting: Zwnews Sport