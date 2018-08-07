Kadoma s*x workers fall on hard times

By Samson Muchirahondo

Kadoma se_x workers are living from hand to mouth due to scarcity of clients and many have decided to drop charges to $2 just to survive.

Commercial se_x workers who herald from Ngezi and Rimuka high density suburbs who agreed to speak to this reporter, said business had sunk to new lows hence the decision to offer themselves to anyone with any few coins to spare.

Thy said they have no choice as they, more often than not, fail to attract customers who would be ready to pay the normal rates.

“If you find someone who buys you a meal you have to thank your stars for giving you a good fortune,” said one lady who identified herself as Prudence

She also revealed that up to five of them share a single room at the growth point and pay US$40 per room/month each.

Older commercial sex workers said an influx of young ‘fresh’ school dropouts had led to the deterioration of their own fortunes since clients tend to opt for the younger ones.

“As old as I am, I can no longer attract customers, sometimes I will offer my services for a dollar just to buy bread or relish,” said, the old hooker who chose to enjoy anonymity.

Mrs Mtumanje a resident in Rimuka said they were worried as the influx of sex workers posed increased danger of sexually transmitted infections in the area.

The thigh vendor menace comes at a time when Kadoma as a district attended over 2000 STI’S cases in the last quarter of last year, Rimuka being the township with the highest number of people treated for STI’s.