Kabelo KB Molopyane: MOTSWEDING FM presenter dies

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has sent deep condolences to family and friends on the passing of Motsweding FM’s Kabelo KB Molopyane.

Read their full statement below:

MEDIA STATEMENT SABC MOURNS THE PASSING OF MR KABELO ‘KB’ MOLOPYANE

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) mourns the passing of renowned broadcaster, Mr. Kabelo ‘KB’ Molopyane.

Mr. Molopyane’s illustrious Radio career dates back to 1996 when he joined Motsweding FM’s Drama Department as a drama artist before joining Soshanguve Community Radio station in 1997 and later Mafisa Community Radio in 2000. His ability to use Setswana for entertainment and sports commentary inspired many youngsters, attracting them to the medium of radio.

KB Molopyane joined Motsweding FM in 2002 as a Presenter where he hosted multiple programmes including the morning and afternoon drive shows” Ragoga gee” and “Fokotsa gee”. He also presented the Top 30 and Party-Time. He was a versatile broadcaster who went on to commentate Soccer, Rugby and Cricket matches. He was host of Motsweding FM’s weekday Sports programme Mabaleng and weekend breakfast show Le re tlhabetse.

KB was also a qualified teacher with a Diploma in Education and a Degree in Communications from the University of North West.

His meaningful contribution to the SABC will continue to inspire all who knew him personally and professionally.

The SABC Board, management and staff, would like to extend their heartfelt condolences to the Molopyane family and friends. He will be deeply missed and may his soul rest in peace. The details of his memorial and funeral service will be announced in due course. END Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Spokesperson) 073 688 1590