Images by Motsweding FM| Top Mzansi radio presenter Kabelo KB Molopyane has been laid to rest at Moshawane Village near Mahikeng today, Thursday.

The presenter(45), worked as an announcer at the SABC’s Motsweding FM at the time of his death.

He passed on last Sunday.

The provincial Arts Department highlighted that Molopyane was a bubbly and charismatic figure, on and off the airwaves, who touched many lives across the country.

“As we pay tribute to this gentle soul, we wish to register our thanks to him for the excellent role he played in advancing sport not only in the North West, but also [across] the length and breadth of the world wherever the Setswana language is spoken. On a number of occasions, he worked closely with the Department in advancing sport in the Province. One of his recent contributions was presenting the Annual Provincial Sport Awards in Klerksdorp” said the department.

Here are some images from the funeral and burial ceremony for KB Molopyane: Pictures Credit Motsweding FM