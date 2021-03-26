Zimbabwe National Student Union (ZINASU) leader Takudzwa Ngadziore has been freed on RTGS$5 000 bail.

Ngadziore had been in remand prison after he was arrested early in March and charged for convening or partaking in a gathering during the national lockdown period.

As part of his bail conditions, he has been ordered by Justice Tawanda Chitapi to report at Harare Central Police Station once in a fortnight on Fridays.

He was represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Jeremiah Bamu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

-Zwnews