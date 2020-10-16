The High Court of Zimbabwe has been granted ZW$5000 bail to ZINASU president Takudzwa Ngadziore.

As part of his bail conditions, he is to report every Friday at Law and Order Section Harare and is prohibited from addressing any public gathering.

He is also to hand in his passport.

Ngadziore was abducted and arrested for demonstrating at Impala Car Rental demanding that the company should explain the details regarding student journalist Tawanda Muchehiwa’s abduction using the company rented car.

