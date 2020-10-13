Former Zanu PF youths commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has been denied bail.

Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna said it was in the best interest to safeguard his safety after he sought refuge at the police claiming there were people who were stalking him.

Nduna also said it was not correct that Tsenengamu surrendered himself to the police after having been on the run for nearly three months.

While in hiding, Tsenengamu has been claiming that his family was being threatened by alleged state agents.

When he surrendered himself, he said he was aware that he would be persecuted.

Like 224 Dislike 28

96412

0

0

cookie-check

JUST IN: Tsenengamu denied bail

no