Zengeza West Member of Parliament and MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala will remain detained at Chikurubi Maximum Prison after the postponement of ruling on his bail application.

This is after Justice Tawanda Chitapi reserved handing down of his ruling on Sikhala’s bail application to Monday 1 February.

Sikhala, represented by Jeremiah bamu, Paida Saurombe & Harrison Nkomo of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has been in police and prison custody since 9 January when he was arrested.

He was charged with communicating or publishing falsehoods, alleging that a child had been killed by a policeman while on its mother’s back.

However, Sikhala is saying he is being persecuted for being critical to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ‘cruel’ regime.

