Just In: Sekuru Ndunge’s Son Arrested For Theft As Father’s Empire Crumbles

Jabulani Makhuyana Ndunge (45) the son of the renowned late traditional healer Sekuru Charles Ndunge has been arrested on charges of theft.

Jabulani who has on numerous occasions said that he was going to continue with the work that his father was doing is facing charges of breaking into his estranged wife’s house and stealing US$7 300 and R9 600.

According to the Newsday Jabulani appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing charges of unlawful entry and theft. He denied all the charges and was remanded out of custody to June 26 for trial.

it is in the state’s case that robbed his Ex-wife Ethel Loreen Jenhu, (35) whom he divorced in January 2018 and married another wife

However, as the couple had built the house in Usinga suburb together, they decided to divide the house as no one seemed to want to move out.

On June 11, Jabulani demanded the keys of the master bedroom which Jenhu uses from her maid. However, the maid refused to accede to the demand.

Jabulani is reported to have forced his way into the room through the roof. After gaining entry, he allegedly stole US$7 300 and R9 600.

Jenhu reported the matter to the police but nothing was recovered.

-Newsday