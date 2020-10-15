President Emmerson Mnangagwa will deliver a State of the Nation Address (SONA) next Thursday.

This will happen as the President also officially open the Third Session of the Nineth Parliament, where he will set Government’s legislative agenda for the coming Session.

This was said by Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda this afternoon in the Chamber.

Adv Mudenda said the official opening of the Third Session of the Nineth Parliament was consistent with the Constitution.

He said the Head of State and Government will deliver an address of a virtual joint sitting of both the National Assembly and Senate.

