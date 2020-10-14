President Emmerson Mnangagwa is this morning attending a virtual summit on the review of state enterprises and parastatals ownership, model at State House in, Harare.

The summit includes virtually linked experts from across the globe and is being attended by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

Vice President Mohadi oversees the parastals and state enterprises portfolio.

Also in attendance are Cabinet Ministers, among them Information, Publicity and Broad Casting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando and Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.

Officially opening the summit, President Mnangagwa noted that the review of the ownership model comes in the wake of the need to overhaul parastatals and state enterprises for greater efficiency and role, in line with goals of Vision 2030.

He stressed that the review has to take into account Zimbabwe’s unique situation, principally that wrought by illegal sanctions.

The summit is meant to acquaint Cabinet Ministers with issues around re-modelling parastatals and State Enterprises for the realisation of national goals and interests.

Zimbabwe has over 107 state enterprises and parastatals spread across strategic areas.

-Herald

Like 224 Dislike 28

96619

0

0

cookie-check

JUST IN: President Mnangagwa attends virtual summit

no