Norton MP Temba Mliswa is appearing in court this morning after being arrested and charged with violating Covid-19 regulations by holding a news conference at his Borrowdale home yesterday.

In a warned and caution released yesterday, Mliswa denied the charge being levelled against him.

Meanwhile, Mliswa recently made sensational claims that the country’s intelligence security boss Owen Ncube was up to bring him down.

Upon his apprehension, Mliswa said; “arrested again for a record 66th time, but justice will prevail.

“These are the sacrifices one must be prepared for, I’ve been through it.

“It was a hard exposure, don’t worry about me, nditori banditi panapa.”

-Zwnews