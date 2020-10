Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera is meeting Malawian nationals at the Malawian Embassy in Harare this morning.

Zimbabwe and Malawi have had a close history for a long time.

They share common values, history and culture, along with Zambia, they were one country under the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

Zimbabwe has a large Malawian diaspora.

