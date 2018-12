The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) October 2018 Grade 7 results are out and collection begins tomorrow.

The national pass rate is 52.08 percent, up from 44.73 percent last year.

The second Agriculture sitting recorded a 66.96 percent pass rate, up from 48.51 percent last year.

Braille candidates recorded a 61.36 percent pass rate.

zbc